Mark Consuelos Is ‘Hanging On’ To Kelly Ripa ‘For Dear Life’

Mark Conseulos had nothing but sweet things to say about his wife of 27 years during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Listen, I married way above my station,” the Riverdale actor told the outlet on Monday (September 11th). “I’m the luckiest guy, I found her and I’m like ‘I’m hanging on for dear life.’”

He added that he hopes “she feels the same way!”

Consuelos also commented on the reports that Ripa is considering retiring from LIVE with Kelly and Mark. “I think it’s a real thing. She’s been at that for 23 years,” he said. However, the Queen of the South actor shared that it won’t happen “anytime soon.”