Mario Lopez's Daughter Walked In On Him And His Wife

Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney revealed to Lisa Vanderpump that their oldest daughter walked in on them doing the deed.

On Thursday’s (April 30th) episode of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, the Access Hollywood host revealed that he and his wife snuck into the guest room for a quickie the other day and their daughter Gia went looking for them.

Mario explained, “I was like lightning with the covers.” After, he said, he found his daughter for an honest conversation about what love means.