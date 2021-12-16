Mario Cantone Opens Up About The Loss Of Willie Garson

Mario Cantone opened up about the loss of his Sex and the City co-star and And Just Like That…TV husband, Willie Garson.

During an appearance on Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Show, the actor said, “Well, Willie, he’s in the first three episodes and he’s so alive and brilliant and hilarious in this. And it was a real shock. None of us knew, and it was just, it was terrible. It was very sad.”

He continued, “But I miss him, he made me laugh so hard and he was a great TV husband. Oh God, he was loved. And he was brilliant and hilarious and just, he was everything. I miss him a lot.”

Garson died of pancreatic cancer in September.