Marilyn Monroe Couldn’t Afford ‘A Proper Funeral’
Sadly, Marilyn Monroe’s fortune did not match her extraordinary level of fame. The upcoming Netflix biopic titled Blonde explores the story behind the Hollywood legend, including her financial turmoil.
In a recent interview with Variety, Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote the book the movie is based on, detailed the hardship Monroe experienced.
“She gained a fame in the world, but that’s not an identity you can live with. It is one that made a lot of money for a lot of men, but not much for herself. When she died, at 36, she didn’t own enough money for a proper funeral,” Oates said.
Oates continued, “As Marilyn got older, she was still being given these roles a young starlet would play, and she was feeling humiliated. You can’t keep playing this dumb blonde nearing the age of 40. Some people say she committed suicide. I don’t necessarily think that. I think she may have died of something like extreme despair.”
Blonde will be released on Netflix on September 23rd.