Maria Menounos Welcomes Her First Child To The World

Maria Menounos is officially a mother! The Fantastic Four actress has welcomed her first child to the world via surrogate with her husband, Keven Undergaro. The pair have been trying to get pregnant for “a decade,” according to People.

A source told the outlet that the couple welcomed a baby girl named Athena. “Maria is the happiest I’ve ever seen and she and Kev have this parenting thing down. That little girl is the luckiest and she’ll know it every day,” the source said.

Menounos shared the news that they were expecting in February of this year and appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark shortly afterwards. “We’ve tried everything, literally everything,” she said at the time. “They tried to get me pregnant, that didn’t work. Keven had a surgery, that didn’t work. He’s hung me upside-down like a chicken, that didn’t work. We did everything. But we got so lucky.”

She then thanked Zoe Saldana and Kim Kardashian for helping her find a surrogate. “Our surrogate and her family are literal angels, I’m so grateful that we’re going to have this extended family that our baby will be part of and we’re just so grateful to everybody that’s helped us along the way,” Menounos said.