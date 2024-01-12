Margot Robbie, ‘The Good Doctor,’ Jason Momoa + More!

MARGOT ROBBIE IS TAKING A BREAK FROM ACTING: In a recent interview with Deadline, Margot Robbie shared that she’s taking a break from acting and is focusing more on producing for the time being. “Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break [laughs],’” she told the outlet. “No, the producing is 24/7, but on the acting side, this is the longest I haven’t acted on a set, because we finished Barbie in October of 2022. So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened,” the Bombshell actor added. “I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’ I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away.”

THE SEVENTH SEASON OF ‘THE GOOD DOCTOR’ WILL BE ITS LAST: Deadline reports that ABC’s The Good Doctor will end with its seventh season. “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life,” Freddie Highmore, the star of the show, said in a statement. The final season premieres on February 20th.

JASON MOMOA SAYS HIS ‘ON THE ROAM’ SHOW REVEALS ‘ACTUALLY WHO I REALLY AM:’ Jason Momoa spoke with People in an interview published Thursday (January 11th) about his forthcoming show titled On the Roam, in which he travels across the country to meet artists and follow his passions. “It’s me on the road and all the things that I love to do. And all the things I’ve never done in my life that I’ve wanted to do,” he told the outlet. “It’s very intimate and obviously, for me, it’s very revealing … I hope that [it] inspires you to maybe open up some of those things that you put away in your own life . . . And then at the same time, hopefully you can just laugh at me being a goofball and actually who I really am.” On the Roam premiers on Max on January 18th.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, REGINA HALL, AND SEAN PENN TO STAR IN PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON’S NEXT FILM: According to Variety, Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn are all set to star in Boogie Nights director Paul Thomas Anderson’s next film. Details about the project are being kept under wraps for now, but the outlet reports that this is expected to be Anderson’s most expensive film yet—as the budget is already approaching $100 million.