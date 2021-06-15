Margot Robbie Is Off Social Media

Margot Robbie is taking a break from social media. The star told her 23.7 million Instagram followers, alongside a shot of herself celebrating Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan: "Jumping off social media for the time being. Check out @luckychapentertainment if you're interested in what we're up to, otherwise ciao for now!"

The last time Robbie posted was in May, when she shared a video from Chanel’s Cruise 2021/22 show.

"Girl you were already off of social media," one commenter wrote. "Love u though."

Joked another, "Oh my god, you finally posted."

Robbie has a lot going on: she’s set to star in Barbie and Marian, and is set to promote The Suicide Squad, which bows in August.

She keeps her private life largely under wraps, telling The Sydney Morning Harold in 2014: "There is not one person that I've looked at and thought, 'I want to be like them.’ But I like the choices Cate Blanchett has made. She's not someone who's always in the tabloids. Her personal life remains personal and that's something I want to strive towards."