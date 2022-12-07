Margot Robbie Improvised Kiss With Brad Pitt In ‘Babylon’

Margot Robbie knew how to make things happen on the set of her new film Babylon. The Bombshell actress told E! News Monday (December 5th) that her kiss with Brad Pitt in the new flick wasn’t scripted.

“That wasn’t in the script,” she told the outlet. “But I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it.’”

Robbie approached director Damien Chazelle with the suggestion. “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,’” she explained. “And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could — wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.’ And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so.’”

She added that Chazelle approved of the change. “He was like, ‘No, do it again. That really works.’ I was like, ‘Oh, great.’”