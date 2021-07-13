Margot Robbie Had No Idea Harley Quinn Was Dead

Margot Robbie, who plays Harley Quinn in the D.C. Extended Universe, was not featured in Zack Snyder’s long-anticipated Justice League long-cut. In the epilogue, it is revealed that Quinn died in Batman’s arms, something she wasn’t even aware of, according to an Entertainment Weekly interview with the star.

Robbie said: “Whaaat? I didn’t know that. Thank you for telling me!”

She is starring in The Suicide Squad, out August 6th, and reveals she needs “a break from Harley. “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her,” added Robbie, who’s now readying to star in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film. The Suicide Squad director James Gunn didn’t have any insight into Quinn’s future either, but he did say of a possible sequel, “It’s not like, ‘Hey, let’s assemble another team and let’s do this!’ It would be very different.”