Margo Robbie Says Gal Gadot Has ‘Barbie Energy’

Margot Robbie says she tried to cast Gal Gadot in her forthcoming Barbie movie because she has such strong “Barbie energy.”

She told Vogue, “Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky.”

Unfortunately, she had to turn down the shoot because she was working on other projects, including Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Snow White film.