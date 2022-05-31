Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff, Sofia Richie + More!

MARGARET QUALLEY AND JACK ANTONOFF ARE ENGAGED: People reports that Maid actress Margaret Qualley and singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff have gotten engaged. Many were speculating about the couple’s engagement when Qualley showed up at the Cannes Film Festival to promote The Stars at Noon last week wearing a diamond ring.

SOFIA RICHIE AND ELLIOT GRAINGE SHARE A GLIMPSE OF THEIR ENGAGEMENT PARTY: Page Six reports that Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge held their engagement party on Sunday (May 29th). Richie shared photos of the party to Instagram on Monday (May 30th), captioning the post, “Obsessed w you @elliot.”

JUSTIN HARTLEY ISN’T ‘PAYING ATTENTION’ TO EX-WIFE CHRISHELL STAUSE: A source told Entertainment Tonight recently that This is Us actor Justin Hartley is “happy to have moved on and put that chapter of his life behind him,” when it comes to his relationship with ex-wife Chrishell Stause. Stause and Hartley began dating in 2013 and were married in 2017, before divorcing in 2019.

MICHELLE YOUNG DENIES RUMORS THAT SHE ENDED HER ENGAGEMENT WITH NAYTE OLUKOYA: E! News reports that former Bachelorette Michelle Young is fed up with the rumors. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (May 30th), she shared that she and Nayte Olukoya are still engaged. “There is a video circulating of me on a rooftop this weekend and I’m not wearing my engagement ring. And what I will have to say is to the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment, you also had to be paying close enough attention to see one of my friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger,” she said. Young added, “Just a friendly reminder that Nayte and I, we are human beings—not a zoo exhibit.”