Marc Maron To End Groundbreaking ‘WTF’ Podcast After 16 Years

Veteran podcaster Marc Maron has announced the impending conclusion of his acclaimed show WTF With Marc Maron. The decision to end the pioneering podcast, which will turn 16 in September, was a mutual one between Maron and his producer Brendan McDonald. Maron revealed the news to guest John Mulaney, the first person to learn of the plan. “We’re tired, we’re burnt out, and we are utterly satisfied with the work we’ve done,” Maron explained. Launched from Maron’s garage in the early days of podcasting, WTF has become one of the most influential shows in the medium’s history, featuring over 1,600 interviews with high-profile guests. Though the podcast will cease new episodes this fall, Maron stated he may pursue similar work in the future. “It’s okay for things to end,” he reflected. “We started the show on our terms, we grew it on our terms, and we’ll end it on our terms.” (Variety)