Mandy Patinkin Bonds With ‘Princess Bride’ Fan Over Losing Their Dads To Cancer

Mandy Patinkin shared a deeply personal story about his role in The Princess Bride in an emotional TikTok Tuesday (Aug. 24th).

TikTok user Amanda Webb had posted a video asking if it was true that his character Inigo Montoya’s line, “I want my father back, you son of a bitch” was delivered while Patinkin was thinking of his own dad who had passed from cancer. Webb, whose own father had just lost his battle with the disease, is a big fan of the film and the line had become meaningful to her.

The actor dueted her original post and revealed, “It is true — 100 percent true. I went outside in this castle and walked around. And I kept talking to my dad and I said, ‘Dad, I’m going to get this guy.'”

He continued, “From the minute I read the script I knew… I said, ‘I’m going to do this part because in my mind, if I get the six-fingered guy [Count Rugen], that means I kill the cancer that killed my dad, and I’ll get to visit my dad.'”

Both Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody – who also lost her parents to cancer – were visibly choked up while making the video. The actor even asked Webb to send him her dad’s name so he can keep him in his prayers.