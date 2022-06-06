Mandy Moore Is Expecting Her Second Child

When one door closes, another opens! Right on the heels of the This is Us finale, Mandy Moore announced that she is expecting her second child.

On Friday (June 3rd), Moore posted a photo to Instagram showing her one-year-old son, Gus, wearing a “big brother” t-shirt. “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” she wrote.

The A Walk to Remember actress added, “Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo.”

Last month, Moore told Entertainment Tonight that she was “excited to be a mom for a minute,” following the end of This is Us.