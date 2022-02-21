Man With Gun Targets Alexandra Daddario’s Home

On Saturday (February 19th), The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario experienced a scare as a man stood outside her house and was reportedly screaming things about her.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ report that, following a 911 call, the LAPD found David Adam Cako, 24, standing outside of Daddario’s McCadden Place home.

After Cako refused to leave, the cops detained him and searched his car. Inside, they found a loaded handgun, resulting in his arrest for possession of a concealed firearm.

It is unclear whether or not Daddario and her fiancé, Andrew Form, were home at the time.