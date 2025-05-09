Man Who Crashed Car Through Jennifer Aniston’s Gate Charged With Stalking

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle from Mississippi faces charges of stalking and vandalism for allegedly crashing his car through Jennifer Aniston’s home gate in L.A. earlier this week. The 48-year-old has also reportedly bombarded the actress with unwanted messages since March 2023. Aniston was home during the incident, where her gate was severely damaged. Carwyle was apprehended by security before his arrest by the police. He is accused of causing harm and could serve up to three years in prison if convicted. This is not Aniston’s first encounter with stalking, having previously obtained a restraining order in 2010. She has yet to comment on the recent incident. (BBC)