‘Malcolm In The Middle’ Revival Set At Disney+ With Original Stars

Malcolm In The Middle is set for a revival on Disney+ with original cast members Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, and Jane Kaczmarek all reprising their roles. The four new episodes, with original series creator Linwood Boomer at the helm, revolves around Malcolm and his daughter getting drawn into the chaos of a family anniversary party. “Malcolm in the Middle is a landmark sitcom that captured the essence of family life with humor, heart and relatability,” said a Disney exec. “Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a lovably chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again.” (Variety)