Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Norman Reedus, Demi Moore + More!

MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY RETURNS TO EUROPE TO AID UKRAINIAN REFUGEES: Entertainment Tonight reports that Maksim Chmerkovskiy has left Los Angeles and is now back in Poland to help bring aid to Ukrainian refugees. His wife, Peta Murgatroyd, posted a photo of Chmerkovskiy to her Instagram stories Saturday (March 19th), writing, “Missing you already.” The Dancing with the Stars alum told CNN recently that he had “survivor’s remorse” and that he planned to go back to join “efforts on the ground.”

NORMAN REEDUS WILL RETURN TO THE SET OF THE WALKING DEAD: After suffering a concussion on the set of The Walking Dead earlier this month, Norman Reedus announced that he will be returning on Tuesday. Reedus took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “Thank u for the nice thoughts it’s been a week. or two. I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA AND NICK JONAS CELEBRATE FIRST HOLI SINCE WELCOMING BABY: Page Six reports that Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and singer-songwriter Nick Jonas celebrated their first Holi since becoming parents. On Friday (March 18th), they both posted to Instagram in celebration of the holiday. Jonas captioned his video, “Holi was lit,” while Chopra wrote, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed.”

DEMI MOORE CELEBRATES EX-HUSBAND BRUCE WILLIS’ BIRTHDAY: Demi Moore posted to Instagram on Saturday (March 19th) in celebration of her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ birthday. In the photo she shared, Moore is standing next to Willis, holding a cutting board full of mushrooms. “Happy birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family,” she wrote in the caption.