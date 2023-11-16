‘Madame Web,’ Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow + More!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘MADAME WEB:’ On Wednesday (November 15th), Sony Pictures dropped the official trailer for the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney. Johnson plays the Marvel comic book character Cassandra Webb, who can see into the future. Other cast members include Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will reach theaters on February 14th, 2024.

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON CONFIRMS HE’S PRODUCING A LIVE-ACTION REMAKE OF ‘MOANA:’ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on Monday’s (November 13th) episode of The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon that his next project is a live-action remake of Moana. “You’re real life Maui!” Fallon replied, referring to the character Johnson voiced in the 2016 film. “I am the real life Maui. Thank you guys very much. I’m so excited about this,” the Jumanji actor said. He then started singing the song “You’re Welcome” from the movie.

GWYNETH PALTROW RECREATES HER CHARACTER FROM ‘THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS’ FOR GOOP AD: Entertainment Weekly reports that a holiday-themed ad for Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop was released on Tuesday (November 14th), showing Paltrow recreating some of her most memorable looks. The video shows multiple Paltrows sitting down at a dinner table with Goop items scattered about. In addition to wearing the same pink dress she wore when she won an Academy Award in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love, Paltrow also recreated film characters such as Margot Tenenbaum from The Royal Tenenbaums and Pepper Potts from Iron Man.

PEDRO PASCAL IS IN TALKS TO PLAY REED RICHARDS IN ‘FANTASTIC FOUR:’ Deadline reports that Pedro Pascal could be the next Mr. Fantastic. Sources tell the outlet that scheduling is still being figured out, but that The Last of Us actor is likely to play Reed Richards in the Fantastic Four reboot.