‘Mad Men’ Will Not Remove the Blackface Episode From Streaming

As more and more shows pull episodes featuring characters in blackface, Mad Men is bucking the trend. The Office, Scrubs, Community and 30 Rock are among those who’ve pulled shows, but the Emmy-winning Mad Men has decided to go a different route with the third season episode featuring blackface.

When “My Old Kentucky Home” appears on Amazon‘s IMDb TV streaming platform July 15, there will be a disclaimer reading: “This episode contains disturbing images related to race in America. One of the characters is shown in blackface as part of an episode that shows how commonplace racism was in America in 1963.”

It continues: “In its reliance on historical authenticity, the series producers are committed to exposing the injustices and inequities within our society that continue to this day so we can examine even the most painful parts of our history in order to reflect on who we are today and who we want to become. We are therefore presenting the original episode in its entirety.”

The episode features executive Roger Sterling (John Slattery) wearing blackface as he performs the title song for his wife Jane (Peyton List) at a country club party; while most laugh, Pete Campbell (Vincent Kartheiser) and Don Draper (Jon Hamm), who asks his wife Betty (January Jones) do not.