Machine Gun Kelly Says Pete Davidson Will Be In His Wedding

Machine Gun Kelly is already making a list of groomsmen he wants in his upcoming wedding ceremony to Megan Fox and one of them is Pete Davidson.

Kelly and the Saturday Night Live star are longtime friends. In fact Kelly calls their friendship a “bromance.” In an interview with Howard Stern, he joked that during the wedding, they should give Davidson a microphone for commentary.

A wedding date has not been announced, but since Machine Gunn Kelly is on tour through October, speculation is that it will be sometime after that.

