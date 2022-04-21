Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Release Date For His New Movie Starring Pete Davidson, Megan Fox

According to the movie trailer released this week for Good Mourning, Machine Gun Kelly plays a celebrity whose girlfriend, played by his actual fiancé, Megan Fox, breaks up with him by text. From that point on, his world is turned upside down and his life is full of choices to become the biggest star in the world or fight for love.

Not only does MGK star in the film, but he wrote and directed it alongside Mod Sun. His good friend, Pete Davidson is also in the comedy.

Good Mourning will be in theatres on May 20th.

