Machine Gun Kelly Is ‘Obsessed’ With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox seem to headed for a more serious relationship after a whirlwind romance, insiders tell Us Weekly.

“MGK and Megan aren’t seriously taking about getting engaged, married or having kids right now and they’re not there yet. It’s too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They are definitely super into each other. MGK is obsessed with Megan.”

He also met the kids she shares with Green. In their first public interview in July, Kelly said he thought Fox was his “twin flame.”

The Transformers star and the “Bloody Valentine” artist, 30, were linked before the 47-year-old Green confirmed he and his 34-year-old wife had split after a decade of marriage. The pair share Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

“MGK has met Megan’s kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them,” the source says. “Megan and Brian’s relationship is so up and down. They have been coparenting in a healthy way as best as they can.”

On IG Live, Green previously said that he and Fox “shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together. So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it’s really important to take care of yourself. It’s important for us as parents to take care of ourselves.”