Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring To Hurt If She Takes It Off

In an interview with Vogue, Machine Gun Kelly admitted that when helping create an engagement ring for Megan Fox, he designed it to cause pain if she ever removes it from her finger.

About her ring, which is made of actual thorns, he said, “So if she tries to take it off, it hurts. Love is pain!”

The two recently made their engagement debut in Milan by attending the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show.

While the price of the emerald and diamond ring has not been disclosed, experts estimate it could be worth up to half a million dollars.

