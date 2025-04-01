Macaulay Culkin Says None Of His Dad’s Grandchildren ‘Want Anything To Do With Him’

During an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast, Macaulay Culkin discussed his famously strained relationship with his father, Christopher “Kit” Culkin, who he has not spoken to in about 30 years. “He’s a man who had seven kids and now has four grandkids, and none of them want anything to do with him,” Culkin said, adding that Kit likely doesn’t seem himself as the problem. “I have more than an inkling that he does not feel that way. Like we’re wrong and he’s right. He’s one of those narcissistic people.” Reflecting on his past, Culkin acknowledged feeling trapped in Hollywood and ultimately found freedom when his father left the picture. Now content with his own family, Culkin shared that he is in a positive place in his life. “I’m probably in the best place of my entire life,” he said. (EW)