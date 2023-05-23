Lupita Nyong’o Addresses Janelle Monae Romance Rumors

Lupita Nyong’o and Janelle Monae have been friends since they met at the Met Gala in 2014, and many have speculated that the pair were once romantically involved. The Black Panther star spoke about these rumors in a recent profile of Monae for Rolling Stone.

“She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on,” Nyong’o said about the “Make Me Feel” singer, who came out as pansexual in 2018. “She is that enigmatic. People are curious about enigmatic people.”

The Us actress shared that she was “not surprised” by the dating rumors. “I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.”

Nyong’o added, “Just because you’re a close friend of hers doesn’t mean you get to know everything about her. I think that’s what makes her interesting as an artist.”