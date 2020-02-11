Luke Perry Left Out of Oscar’s In Memoriam

The 2020 Academy Award memoriam segment began with Billie Eilish singing a cover of “Yesterday”, as an image of Kobe Bryant holding an Oscar he won for Best Animated Short was displayed. The presentation paid tribute to legends of Hollywood like Doris Day, Peter Fonda, and Kirk Douglas, but the world was left wondering why some celebrities were not included in the tribute. Among those that were omitted was Luke Perry, who recently appeared in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”, which was nominated for 10 Oscars.

Another notable omission was that of Disney star Cameron Boyce, who died last summer at the age of 20. Comedian Patton Oswalt also noted that actor Sid Haig, who was know for his horror movie roles, was also not included.