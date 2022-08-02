Luke Bryan And Peyton Manning To Co-Host CMA Awards

CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Bryan and one of the biggest names in NFL history, Peyton Manning will join forces to host The 56th Annual CMA Awards. Luke made the announcement on Monday (8-1) while guest hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Through a press release, Luke stated, “We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast.”

Manning, has attended the show in the past and commented, “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

The star-studded event will air live from Nashville on November 9th on ABC. This will be Luke’s second consecutive year to host the CMA Awards and Manning’s first.