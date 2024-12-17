Luigi Mangione Documentary In Development From Director Alex Gibney

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney is already working on a new documentary about Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The film delves into Mangione’s arrest at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s five days after the incident, in possession of a gun, silencer, fake IDs, and a manifesto critiquing the American healthcare system, following chronic back pain and surgery. Examining the societal implications and value judgments associated with criminal acts, the documentary will explore the creation of killers and the broader questions raised about the U.S. health industry, particularly UnitedHealthcare’s practices. (COS)