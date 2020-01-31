Lucy Hale Recalls Terror of Being Single, Shares John Mayer Crush

Some people are afraid of spiders. Lucy Hale was terrified of being single. The Pretty Little Liars alum covers Cosmopolitan’s March issue, and inside, the 30-year-old confesses: “When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself.”

Thankfully, she says she’s evolved past that, along with some of the other things she acquired over the years, including tattoos, some of which she’s in the process of removing.

She’s done dating “damaged people … You can be nice but not boring.”

Hale continues: “Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”

She also cops to using dating apps, but stayed on mum on which one, just saying: “John Mayer is on there. And I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me.”

For now, she’s trying to own her desires and goals. Hale says: “Okay, so I’ve wanted that Cartier Love bracelet for a long time. But I was like, Oh, I need to wait for someone to buy it for me. Now, my friends are like, ‘No, you buy it yourself.'”