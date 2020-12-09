Lucy Hale and Billy Porter To Co-Host New Year's Rockin Eve

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, the longtime host Ryan Seacrest is welcoming Lucy Hale to the dance floor again this year (her second year in the hot seat), with Pose’s Billy Porter this time around.

They’ll host the party in NYC’s Times Square, with Ciara keeping the party going in L.A. This is her fourth time hosting the West Coast party.

Unlike previous years when a plague wasn’t disrupting the fun, the broadcast will be closed to the public.

Hale shared the news on Twitter, writing “So excited … Who’s ready to be done with 2020?”