Louise Fletcher, The Crown, The Watcher + More!

LOUISE FLETCHER DIES AT 88: According to Entertainment Tonight, actress Louise Fletcher died at the age of 88 on Friday (September 23rd) at her home in the south of France. Fletcher won the 1976 Academy Award for her role as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. She also won Emmy nominations for her work in Picket Fences and Joan of Arcadia. Fletcher’s film and television roles included The Cheap Detective, Natural Enemies, Cruel Intentions, Firestarter, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Shameless.

NETFLIX REVEALS ‘THE CROWN’ SEASON FIVE RELEASE DATE: Variety reports that The Crown will be back on Netflix for its fifth season on November 9th. The new season is believed to cover the royal family throughout the 1990s and will feature an entirely new cast.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE WATCHER:’ According to Deadline, Netflix dropped the trailer for the limited series The Watcher on Saturday (September 24th), starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale. The series is based on the true story of a couple who bought and then were forced to abandon a $1.4 million home in New Jersey—after they started receiving letters from someone who claimed to have been “watching” the home for decades. “I am the Watcher. Bring me your young blood,” one of the letters read. The series is set to premiere on October 13th.

LESLIE GRACE SHARES BEHIND-THE-SCENES FOOTAGE FROM ‘BATGIRL:’ On Saturday (September 24th), Leslie Grace shared a compilation video to TikTok showcasing her time on the set of Batgirl. The film was shelved by Warner Bros. last month. The video, set to Omar Apollo’s “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All),” shows her practicing her stunts, having fun, and wearing makeup smeared on her face. “i couldn’t resist,” Grace captioned the video.