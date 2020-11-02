Lori Loughlin Reports to Prison

Full House alum Lori Loughlin has reported to prison to serve a two-month stint in a low-security prison for her role in the infamous college admissions scandal. After months of insisting on their innocence, she and husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to bribing officials with $500K to get their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into University of Southern California.

The 56-year-old is set to serve her time at FCI-Dublin in northern California, and started Friday, in a bid to be back out for the holidays.

HOME BY X-MAS

A source tells People: “She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s. She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021.”

Twitter was not impressed. Wrote one: “I'm betting she will walk in stay for and hour then walk right back out ….due to Covid-19 and overcrowding. Celebrities don't live by the same rules as us normal citizens. And I'm about sick and tired of it.”

Another opined: “You already know how it's going to go. ‘Prison was life changing. I didn't think I'd survive. There were nights I just couldn't sleep because I was terrified. But I kept faith that I'd get out of this situation and I'm so thankful I'm still alive’ “.

She was sentenced to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while fashion designer Giannulli, 57, received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

PRISON DEETS

TMZ reports that the prison calls for a wake-up call of 5 am. The prison also requires her to make her bed and tidy her cell. She can be disciplined for sloppiness, sleeping in or missing meal time. She will also get a gig: clerical work, cooking, baking or dishwashing are all up for grabs.

However, Loughlin is also allowed to listen to music and watch TV. Plus there are craft classes, wellness classes, exercise and holiday events. She can play a bariety of sports, including ping pong, softball and tennis.