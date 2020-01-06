Lori Loughlin Hires Prison Coach

Actress Lori Loughlin may be coming to terms with her chances of spending serious time behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal. She and Guess designer husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500K in bribes to get their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into University of Southern California. They have pleaded not guilty.

The Full House star reportedly hired a prison coach to teach her martial arts so she can defend herself if she spends any of the up to 40 years she is facing behind bars.

But experts say this move is a bad idea. Prison consultant John Fuller told Fox: Whoever gave her that advice — was clearly the worst advice that she’s received thus far.”

Fuller noted that inmates can watch TV, and “if she thinks she’s going to go in there and bully other inmates or actually defend herself she’s wrong” because prisoners will “deliberately” target her.

Instead, Fuller said she should follow in fellow celeb Martha Stewart‘s footsteps. The lifestyle maven served five months behind bars in 2004 for lying to federal agents investigating insider trading. Instead of attempting to intimidate, she made friends and even visited them after she was released.

“If Loughlin is with a prison consultant and she’s practicing fighting, then obviously they are preparing her to be in disrespectful situations and that doesn’t happen often in prison camps because people behave themselves down to that particular custody level,” he explained.