Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Ousted From Country Club

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have been pushed out of the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club after pleading guilty to bribing their kids’ way into University of Southern California.

According to multiple reports, members were enraged that the tony club had turned into a “place of refuge and comfort for known felons.”

While the club’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to suspend the pair, some members were outraged that the ban wasn’t permanent, so Loughlin and Giannulli chose to step down.

At least one member, former Board President Michael Gallager said he would resign if they remained members: “BACC is a Club of gentlemen and gentlewomen. Gentlemen are not felons, and felons in turn are not gentlemen. You cannot be a member in good standing and guilty of a felony at the same time, it is a non sequitur. The board action, taken on behalf of the Club’s membership, now establishes our Club as a place of refuge and comfort for known felons . . . This matter is already well known in the golfing world, domestically and internationally, and our Club has become a laughingstock.”

The Full House star has agreed to serve two months in jail, pay a $150K fine and perform 100 hours of community service. Giannulli has agreed to serve five months in jail, pay a $250K fine and do 250 hours of community service.