Lori Harvey To Cover Playboy In Magazine’s First Print Issue In 5 Years

Lori Harvey will grace the cover of Playboy’s first print issue post-pandemic, marking the magazine’s return to print after suspending operations in 2020. The announcement was shared on Instagram, with Harvey posing near a vintage vehicle. Playboy’s CEO had noted a shift to digital-first publishing, but later announced the comeback of the print edition as part of a rebranding effort, featuring Harvey alongside comedian Nikki Glaser and the upcoming Playmate Of The Year. Harvey, known for her modeling and acting career, made headlines with her debut at Milan Fashion Week in 2017 and later her role in Peacock’s series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. (Deadline)