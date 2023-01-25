Lloyd Morrisett, Madonna, Justin Roiland + More!

CO-CREATOR OF ‘SESAME STREET’ LLOYD MORRISETT DIES AT 93: Lloyd Morrisett, one of the co-creators of Sesame Street, has died at the age of 93. Sesame Workshop announced the news via Twitter on Monday (January 23rd): “Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, who died at the age of 93.” Joan Ganz Cooney told USA Today in a statement, “Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers.” She added, “He will be sorely missed.”

MADONNA BIOPIC IS NO LONGER IN THE WORKS AT UNIVERSAL PICTURES: Variety reports that the highly anticipated biopic about Madonna, which the “Material Girl” singer was set to direct herself, is no longer in development at Universal Pictures. This comes after she announced her world tour last week.

ADULT SWIM CUTS TIES WITH JUSTIN ROILAND FOLLOWING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CHARGES: Deadline reports that Adult Swim is no longer working with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, as he faces felony domestic violence charges. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson told the outlet in a statement. Rick and Morty is set to continue, and the character Roiland voices will be recast.

‘CLUELESS’ CAST TO REUNITE AT ‘90S CON: According to Entertainment Tonight, Clueless stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Elisa Donovan will be reuniting at That’s4Entertainment’s 90’s Con 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut, in March. “I am so excited about the reunion with my 90s peeps,” Dash told the outlet. Amanda Bynes will be reuniting with her All That costars Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli, and Kel Mitchell at the event as well.