Music icon, LL Cool J has been added to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. His performance just before midnight at New York’s Times Square, will feature DJ Z-Trip.

Also announced… Grammy Award-winning rap artist Cardi B will join from Miami Beach.

Some of the previously announced performers include… Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla. It airs on ABC.