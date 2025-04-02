Liza Minnelli To Make ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Debut On Season 17 Grand Finale

Liza Minnelli, the iconic Hollywood legend, is set to make her highly-anticipated debut on the upcoming season 17 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race, marking a monumental moment for the show and LGBTQ community. After years of being an ally and inspiring countless drag performers, Minnelli will grace the final episode later this month to be honored by RuPaul with Drag Race’s third annual Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award. Previous recipients Bob Mackie and Elvira. The eagerly awaited finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 is scheduled to air on Friday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. (EW)