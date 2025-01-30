‘Little House On The Prairie’ To Be Rebooted At Netflix

Netflix has greenlit a reboot of Little House On The Prairie, over 40 years after the beloved TV adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books aired its last episode. The new series aims to offer a fresh take on the iconic story, blending hopeful family drama, an epic survival tale, and an origin story of the American West. The show, which will be produced by CBS Studios, has been a “long-held dream” of Trip Friendly, the son of Ed Friendly, who held the rights to Wilder’s novels. The original series, starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, continues to enjoy enduring popularity. U.S. viewers streamed over 13 billion minutes of Little House On The Prairie last year on Peacock. (THR)