Lisa Rinna‘s Daughter Backtracks on Claims She’s Forced To Film ‘RHOBH’ as Andy Cohen Address Blowback

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Grey Hamlin first spoke out after followers accused her of faking her eating disorder for more air time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On Monday, in a series of IG Story posts, she wrote: “I usually don’t post these. But this really got to me. Lying about a mental illness is disgusting. Something I hope nobody would ever do,” adding, “I seriously can’t believe I’m being accusing of lying about anorexia to get more ‘air time,’ sorry but I’m forced to be on the Housewives by my mom. Ask anyone it’s the last thing I want to do. I couldn’t care less about air time. So f–k you.”

On Tuesday, following a second round of blowback over the notion that she’s “forced” on air, she wrote: “Can everyone please calm down and stop!!! My mom is so so amazing. She ‘encouraged’ me to be on the show in my opinion,” she wrote. “I was 12 and didn’t know what it was going to be like. And I’m glad that she encouraged me to do so. I’ve been able to touch so many souls with my Story. I should Have said ENCOURAGED NOT FORCED !!!! THAT WAS THE WRONG CHOICE OF WORDS.”

Hamlin first opened up about her eating disorder in 2018. Then, in 2019, a family dinner scene showed her saying she was “allergic to everything.” Shortly thereafter, in an interview with Glamour, she said she was in “recovery,” for an eating disorder and that “sharing my story has helped keep me accountable. I want to be a role model, to be strong for all the people who look to me.”

In other RHOBH news, Andy Cohen responded to Rinna’s complaint that Brandi Glanville didn’t join in for the Season 10 reunion. On Radio Andy, he said: “She was really upset that Brandi was not there. And I was not. We were going back and forth about whether she should come, spoke to Brandi about it. And I think when you see the finale, you will see, I don’t know. … But the bottom line is, we will all hear from Brandi.”