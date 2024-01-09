Lisa Bonet Files For Divorce From Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are officially divorcing. The Different World actor filed for dissolution of marriage on Friday (January 5th), listing their third wedding anniversary—October 7th, 2020—as their date of separation.

After dating for more than a decade, the former couple got married on October 7th, 2017. They announced their split on Instagram in 2022, writing in part, “We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Bonet and the Aquaman actor share two children together: 16-year-old Lola and 15-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.