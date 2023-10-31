Lisa Ann Walter Slams Megan Fox For Breaking SAG-AFTRA Halloween Costume Rules

Lisa Ann Walter is sharing her thoughts on Megan Fox breaking SAG-AFTRA’s Halloween costume rules over the weekend. The Jennifer’s Body actress posted photos of herself dressed as a villain from Kill Bill and tagged SAG-AFTRA on Instagram in an act of defiance.

The Abbott Elementary star took to X on Sunday (October 29th) to criticize Fox. “What a rebel,” Walter wrote. “Keep posturing for stupid shit, pretty lady. Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal.” Walter sits on the SAG-AFTRA National Board.

The Parent Trap actress added, “(PS-the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan).”