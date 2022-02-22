Lindsay Lohan Posts Parent Trap Throwback

People are loving Lindsay Lohan’s latest TikTok post in which she dusts off some of the most memorable lines from her 1998 film The Parent Trap.

“Yes, you want to know the difference between us?” Lohan lip-syncs alongside her character in the movie, Hallie Parker. “I have class and you don’t,” she responds, mocking her other character, Annie James.

The post has already received two million likes. Lohan, who joined TikTok earlier this month, captioned the video, “You heard it here first.”

In a 2020 virtual reunion with costars Dennis Quaid and Elaine Hendrix, Lohan said working on The Parent Trap was cathartic for her, as her parents were going through a divorce at the time.

“I didn’t feel like I was working. It just felt like a really incredible experience for me and a lot of fun. My parents were kind of separating at the time when this was all going on. And it made it a lot easier for me to play these characters that were figuring it out,” she said.