Lindsay Lohan, Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods + More!

LINDSAY LOHAN WELCOMES HER FIRST CHILD TO THE WORLD: Lindsay Lohan is officially a mother! The Freaky Friday actress has given birth to her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas. The pair welcomed a “beautiful, healthy” baby boy named Luai, according to her rep. Lohan’s mother, Dina Lohan, told Entertainment Tonight, “We are so blessed and filled with love and joy. He came two days early and I’m getting on a plane tonight and going straight to hospital.” Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Lohan’s mother in Freaky Friday, took to Instagram on Monday (July 17th) to congratulate her. “MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother,” the Halloween actress wrote. “Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!”

KYLIE JENNER AND JORDYN WOODS REUNITE FOUR YEARS AFTER TRISTAN THOMPSON CHEATING SCANDAL: The Daily Mail reports that Kylie Jenner and her former best friend, Jordyn Woods, were photographed having dinner together in Los Angeles on Saturday (July 15th) for the first time since Woods revealed she kissed Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2019. At the time, Khloe wrote to Woods on Twitter, “You ARE the reason my family broke up!” However, she later corrected herself and placed the blame on Thompson. After the news broke that her sister and Woods reunited, Khloe shared a series of cryptic quotes to her Instagram stories. “Never blame anyone in your life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories,” one of the quotes read.

MICHAEL J. FOX CELEBRATES 35 YEARS OF MARRIAGE WITH TRACY POLLAN: Michael J. Fox shared a sweet tribute to his wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan, on Instagram Sunday (July 16th). Along with throwback photos of the happy couple, the Back to the Future star wrote, “35 years of laugher, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan . Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike.”

AMY POEHLER SHARES POSITIVE SPIN ON VIRAL TIKTOK AGING FILTER: While a number of celebrities including Courteney Cox and Kylie Jenner have tried the viral aging filter on TikTok— expressing shock at how they look—Amy Poehler responded in a different way. “may I be so lucky,” the Parks and Recreation star wrote in the caption, smiling calmly and adding a positive spin on the filter.