Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis To Return For ‘Freaky Friday 2’

Disney has officially greenlit Freaky Friday 2, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in talks to reprise their rolesfrom the 2003 comedy. Director Nisha Ganatra, known for Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendale’s and the 2020 film The High Note, will helm the sequel. The idea first emerged in October 2022, with Curtis expressing her interest. Recently, she shared an Instagram photo with Lohan, hinting at the reunion. No release plan or date has been announced. The original Freaky Friday grossed $160 million worldwide.