Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child with her husband, Bader Shammas! The Parent Trap actress took to Instagram on Tuesday (March 14th) to share the exciting news.

Lohan posted a photo of a onesie with “coming soon,” written on the front of it in cursive, tagging Shammas in the post. The pair were married in July last year.

“We are blessed and excited!” the Mean Girls actress wrote in the caption.