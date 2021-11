Lindsay Lohan announced Sunday, November 28th that she is engaged to her boyfriend Bader Shammas with an Instagram post to nearly 10 million followers.

TMZ reports that her father, Michael Lohan, says he is happy for the couple. “Bader is a wonderful guy and a great influence on her life,” he said. “God bless them.”

Lohan and Bader began dating in early 2020, just before the shutdown, and they have been dating throughout the pandemic.