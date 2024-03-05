Lindsay Lohan Confirms ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel Is In The Works

Lindsay Lohan has confirmed that a sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday is in the works with Jamie Lee Curtis. The news was officially announced during Lohan’s appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. While Lohan didn’t share too many details, she expressed her excitement about the project, along with Curtis. “I’m gonna speak for Jamie,” she joked.

The sequel has been in development at Disney since May 2023, and Elyse Hollander (Blonde Ambition) is working on the script. Lohan and Curtis have long discussed the possibility of working together again and were excited about it.