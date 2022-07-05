Lindsay Lohan Announces She And Bader Shammas Are Married

Seven months after sharing that she was engaged to Bader Shammas, Freaky Friday star Lindsay Lohan posted to Instagram revealing that she was a married woman. On Saturday (July 2nd), Lohan celebrated her 36th birthday by posting a photo of herself with Shammas.

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” she wrote.

The Mean Girls actress continued, “I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.” When exactly the couple tied the knot remains unclear.